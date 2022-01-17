In the wake of a growing national teacher shortage, Fairfax County Public Schools are turning to local colleges and universities to fill vacant positions.

Lora Adams, assistant principal at Oak View Elementary School in Fairfax, said recruiting college students to be substitute teachers is nothing new. Adams noted that when she attended college a little under three decades ago, she would also substitute teach for Fairfax during school breaks and holidays.

Want to be a substitute? Fairfax County is holding a Substitute Interview Day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 9 11 a.m. To qualify to be a substitute teacher, students need 30 hours of college, a background check and list of references.

“While everybody else was off on spring break, Fort Lauderdale, and all those fun places, I actually returned home for every break and actually worked,” she said.

What is unique this year, however, is that substitute teachers are in much more demand.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, if a school like Oak View needed a substitute teacher as many as 15 to 20 applications would pour into principal Sarah Brooker’s office. But recently, the number of applicants has sharply decreased.

“We'll have a handful of candidates now instead, and that handful of candidates might have between five to seven other job offers as well,” Brooker said.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax school system said during that non-pandemic years, the school system’s substitute teacher fill rate was around 80%. But through the pandemic, she noted that the fill rate has dropped down into the 70% range and with the most recent COVID-19 surge it is down to 55-60%.

Brooker said the teacher shortage has not affected the ability of the school to operate. But it has forced Oak View to move much more quickly when it needs to hire a substitute. “Before [the pandemic] that was never the situation…there was never even a consideration that you wouldn't be fully staffed.”

Adams said Oak View has been fortunate that it has been able to rely on George Mason University students to help supervise students and fill vacant teaching positions.

The school is literally across the street from GMU’s Fairfax campus, where Oak View recruits several of its student substitute teachers, including Tracey Hernandez, a graduate student at Mason working on her master’s degree in special education.

Hernandez, who grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Woodson High School, started working as a substitute at Oak View after her aunt, Betsy Field, an instructional assistant at the school, referred her. Hernandez previously worked as a substitute at Laurel Ridge Elementary School, but in December a long-term substitute position opened at Oak View, “which was perfect because that's when I was starting my break.”

Hernandez she wants to become a special education because of her two cousins who are on the autism spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, it might have been difficult for Hernandez to receive a long-term position as a substitute because of the competition. But the teacher shortage has made it easier for students like Hernandez to gain experience.

“[Mason does] placements and you'll go and get a mentor teacher and then during that semester you’ll meet with them and create a schedule and meet with them depending on their schedule but you don’t get a lot out of it because you're only going certain parts of the day,” she said. “Here you're able to … get that full classroom experience which I find very valuable for me.”

Brooker said Oak View not only taps into the George Mason community but also relies heavily on other parts of the community to supervise students and even fill in as substitutes, especially during the pandemic.

“The largest majority [of substitute teachers] actually comes from…within our community,” she said. “We'll have parents who have then accepted the call and then gone and gotten credentials to be a substitute teacher… And then what’s nice is that the students move on but the parents stay and continue to serve.”

Brooker noted that Fairfax has had to try many different strategies to fill teacher vacancies and keep students in-person, and so far, she said it’s working well.

But fill rates are changing day by day and even by the hour and the school system has also started asking its central office staff to assist with day-to-day school operations.

Last week, Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand sent a letter to parents and staff outlining contingency plans in case the teacher shortage worsens due to COVID-19.

“We're surviving and maneuvering through this pandemic together,” Adams said. “And you know, we need people to help us make sure that we have in-person learning opportunities for our kids.”