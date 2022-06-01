A 13-year-old Fairfax County girl has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, while three other Northern Virginia competitors were eliminated during the first day of competition Tuesday.

Charlotte Walsh, a seventh-grader at Compass Homeschool Enrichment, was among 88 spellers who survived two rounds of spelling and one word-meaning round at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Walsh correctly spelled "kathakali" (a form of classical Indian dance) in the first round, defined "gubernatorial" in the second round (having to do with a governor), and correctly spelled "Beefeater" (a guard in the Tower of London) in the third round.

The quarterfinals began Wednesday morning. Semifinals were scheduled Wednesday evening, and the finals will be held Thursday evening and televised live on ION. This is the first full-scale Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year the first rounds were conducted virtually, with only the finals being held in-person, in Orlando, Fla.

Walsh, sponsored by the Fairfax County Council of PTAs, is making her second appearance in the national event. She finished tied for 51st in 2019.

Among other Northern Virginia spellers, Peyton DeMichele, a seventh-grader at Ronald Reagan Middle School in Gainesville, made it through the first two rounds Tuesday but was eliminated in third round when she misspelled "viands" (items of food). DeMichele spelled it "vions."

DeMichele, 12, made it to the third round by correctly spelling "stanchion" (an upright bar, post, or frame forming a support or barrier) in the first round and correctly defining "laureate" (an award) in the second round. DeMichele qualified for the national bee by winning the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee in March, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel-Air Women's Club. She will be eligible to compete again next year.

Harsha Dinesh, a seventh-grader at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn, was eliminated in the first round when he misspelled "de rigueur" (required by etiquette or fashion). Dinesh, 13, spelled the word "de rigeur." Dinesh was sponsored by Loudoun County Public Schools.

Leanna Gonzalez, 13, an eighth-grader at Freedom Middle School in Fredericksburg, was also eliminated in the first round after misspelling "xerogel" ( a solid formed from a gel by drying with unhindered shrinkage). She spelled the word "ziragel."

Of the 234 spellers competing, 69 were eliminated in the first round, 28 in the second round, and 46 in the third round.