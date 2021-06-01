A man died Monday afternoon following a two-vehicles crash at the intersection of Palmer Drive and Ox Road in Lorton.
Fairfax police say Paul Kalland, 65, of Fairfax Station, the driver of a 1981 Datsun 280z, was traveling north on Ox Road through the intersection at Palmer Drive about 2:45 p.m.
The driver of a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling south on Ox Road turned left into the shopping center at Palmer Drive colliding with Kalland’s car, police said.
Kalland was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the 2012 Ford Escape remained on scene and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.
