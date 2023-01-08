Mark Roddy, an Air Force veteran from Fairfax Station, has written and published two books since his time in the military.
After Roddy’s 24-year active-duty career in the Air Force, he took his talents to writing and released “Angela’s Letter” on Sept. 30 and his newest book, “Raven,” on Nov. 30.
“I really enjoy writing,” Roddy said. “I believe it’s a talent I have and it would be a waste not to write. Even if a book never got published or nobody ever bought the book, it would just feel like I’d be wasting a talent if I didn’t write them.”
“Raven” is set in World War II and follows a German agent who comes to the United States to sabotage the Navy’s torpedo factory in Newport, R.I. “Angela’s Letter” is about a widower, Jack, receiving a letter from his first love and high school sweetheart suggesting they rekindle their romance.
“I found in both my active-duty Air Force career and in my second career in information technology, that communication – whether it was written or oral communication – was extremely important and the key to my success in those careers,” Roddy said.“I did a lot of writing when I was in the Air Force, documents and such. I actually wrote a couple articles too… I’ve continued writing since I retired, and that’s when I’ve really been able to focus on the books.”
Roddy not only uses the technical writing skills he gained during his career, but also his experience with the Air Force to develop his characters and drive the plot in his writing.
“Angela’s Letter” starts with the protagonist, Jack, serving in the Air Force and flying a C-141.
“I was an aircraft maintenance officer, and that was the first aircraft I managed people who were responsible for maintaining those aircrafts,” Roddy said. “Also, some of the scenes take place on a British air base called RAF Mildenhall, which I was at many years ago… and the way that the individual, later in life, gets assigned to the Pentagon and winds up settling in Northern Virginia parallels mine and my wife’s life.”
Roddy is continuing his writing career and working on a series of five short stories that follow a Christmas theme. Both “Raven” and “Angela’s Letter” are available on Amazon and the Barnes & Noble website.
