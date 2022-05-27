The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has declared June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day. It came just hours before the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
During the board meeting, Chairman Jeffrey McKay acknowledged it as a sad day every year. He said it was embarrassing that there has not been much progress nationally.
"Frankly, I get angry every time there's a mass shooting or a preventable shooting, and we talk about our thoughts and prayers, and all I can think about is action," he said.
McKay spoke about the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 adults dead and the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Conn., that left 20 children and six adults dead.
"That was a day of reckoning for us. I put my kids on the bus every morning with the expectation that I'm going to see them in the afternoon, you know? What kind of a country do we live in that we have to think about that?" McKay said.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik was emotional as she spoke of being a teacher during the Sandy Hook shooting.
"I remember being called into the library at the end of the day to speak to our principal to hear the news, to start to understand— process it ourselves so that we can process it for our kids and our classrooms," she said.
Almost 12 hours after making those remarks and passing the proclamation at the board meeting, McKay released another statement about the Robb Elementary shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
"Reading the terrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, gives me chills. On the day our board voted 9-0 to mark June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Fairfax County, we left our board meeting to see another tragic example of why this day is needed," McKay said.
Following the Uvalde shooting, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee held a candlelight vigil outside the National Rifle Association headquarters.
"Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook, little children and teachers are mass murdered in their classrooms. Another young adult male with easy access to assault weapons matches the suburban teen who murdered with racist rage in Buffalo," the event site states.
In a tweet, U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly attended the vigil and condemned the NRA.
"The NRA is headquartered in my district, but I will never be their Representative. I'm at their front door tonight to remind them,” Connolly stated.
The shooting happened just ahead of the gun rights organization's annual meeting in Houston.
The NRA said its deepest sympathies are with the families and victims of the horrific crime. The group also praised first responders and school officials for their service.
"Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal," the statement read.
The NRA confirmed it will still convene for its meeting, saying it plans to reflect on the events and redouble its commitment to making schools secure.
