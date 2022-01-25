The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has drafted a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin asking him to work more closely with local public health officials and school districts on masking.
Should Virginia school districts continue to require masks?
On his first day in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order requiring school districts to offer parental choice in masking at school. What's your take?
On Tuesday, the board voted 8-1 for the proposal by Chair Jeffrey McKay to send a letter to Youngkin, with Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity, the board’s only Republican, casting the only vote against the motion. Providence District Supervisor Dalia A. Palchik was absent from the meeting due to her recent childbirth.
In the letter, the board said Youngkin and board members “must agree to disagree regarding the utility of masking,” but added that their hope is for the governor to work with local public health and school officials to “develop metrics” that will “inform when it might be safe to make masks optional in school.” The letter also noted the county “cannot afford more student, teacher, and staff absences.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, Fairfax did not have a single school closure due to COVID-19. The board attributes this to the county’s “layered mitigation approach,” including vaccinations, masking, testing, physical distancing and quarantine. The county reported in October the rate of in-school transmission in Fairfax was 1.1% because of these efforts. However, because of the Omicron variant, Fairfax has reported over 1,300 new cases this month.
On Dec. 30, the Northern Virginia Health Directors strongly recommended Northern Virginia school superintendents should continue to ensure universal masking at school, in accordance with guidance from the CDC.
The letter comes after Youngkin signed an executive order last week making masking optional for students in Virginia public schools. On Monday, Fairfax and four other school boards in Northern Virginia, including Alexandria, Arlington, Prince William, and Falls Church, filed a lawsuit to block the order, arguing school boards have the legal right to enact policy at the local level and the governor's executive order violates Virginia law SB 1303.
During the meeting, the board also approved McKay’s motion to support the superintendent and school board’s lawsuit, as well as its decision to continue requiring students, teachers and staff at all Fairfax facilities to wear masks.
In a tweet this morning, McKay said that as the parent of a Fairfax student he “can’t wait until the day when we can take off masks again safely, but that decision must be supported by facts.”
When Democrats don't have the power to push their crazy agenda down our throats, they suddenly want to work together and try to be reasonable. Two Faced Liars and Con(insert your favorite gender here).
