The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved Chairman Jeffrey McKay’s motion to direct the county executive to explore a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 12,000 county employees.
“None of us wanted to be in this position, but as we are seeing the Delta variant surging in unvaccinated communities across the country, as a County, we have to do all we can to protect our community and will continue to work to increase vaccination rates, including that of our employees,” stated a press release sent out by McKay’s office following the vote.
The motion does not make the mandate final, and the county executive, Bryan Hill, must approve the motion before its implementation. The potential mandate comes a little less than eight months after the county began distributing vaccines to its residents.
According to the county's COVID vaccine data dashboard, almost 76% of Fairfax residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 69% percent are fully vaccinated.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, McKay said he would like the county executive to consider a requirement mandating face masks and weekly testing for those employees who do not meet exemptions and continue to refuse the vaccine.
The mandate would include the usual exemptions used by other public and private sector employers such as religious and medical.
McKay noted in the press release that the county needs to keep in mind the safety of children, not yet eligible for any vaccine, as well as the durability and growth of the economy as important reasons for implementing the mandate.
“As a large employer, and one that has successfully and consistently stressed to our residents the importance of being vaccinated, we must practice what we preach,” board documents stated.
McKay has set a goal of getting the majority of the workforce back in the office by September.
