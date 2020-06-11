More than 100,000 Fairfax County residents have now filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in mid-March as the region's job market continues to struggle to recover from business shutdowns.
The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 6,673 Northern Virginia residents filed claims for unemployment in the week ending June 6. That was down 16.9% from the preceding week, and numbers have been dropping slowly since mid-April, but the total number of first-time claims now exceeds 237,000, with over 101,000 of those in Fairfax.
Meanwhile, continuing claims, or a measure of workers who are still unemployed, rose last week across the region to 117,018. That does mean, however, that about 113,000 first-time claimants have returned to work, representing just over 49% of all claimants since the pandemic began.
Unemployment claims by locality for Northern Virginia
|LOCALITY
|Week ending June 6
|Total Since 3/15
|Continuing Claims
|Fairfax County
|2,745
|101,671
|49,347
|Prince William
|1,414
|47,847
|24,151
|Loudoun
|910
|34,383
|17,464
|Alexandria
|454
|13,955
|6,751
|Arlington
|417
|13,487
|6,395
|Stafford
|343
|11,531
|5,571
|Fauquier
|98
|4,805
|2347
|Manassas
|144
|4,579
|2,506
|Culpeper
|82
|3,862
|1832
|Falls Church
|34
|1058
|508
|Fairfax City
|32
|219
|104
|Manassas Park
|0
|48
|42
|TOTALS
|6,673
|237,445
|117,018
Statewide, 29,131 first-time claims for benefits were filed last week, down 7.2% from the prior week, but bringing the total since mid-March to 822,300. By comparison, only 2,706 claims were filed during the week ending March 14.
Continuing claims statewide fell for a third straight week since hitting a peak during the week ended May 16. They stood at 396,056, down about 2,300 from the week before.
Nationwide, in the week ending June 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.54 million, down about 355,000 from the previous week's revised level. More than 44 million people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic — about 29 percent of the workforce. The total number of people receiving benefits edged down slightly last week to 20.9 million, from a revised 21.3 million the week previously.
