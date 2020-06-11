Virus Outbreak Virginia Unemployment

A sign on the front door of Tarrant's Café restaurant, as seen Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

 Steve Helber / AP

More than 100,000 Fairfax County residents have now filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in mid-March as the region's job market continues to struggle to recover from business shutdowns.

The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 6,673 Northern Virginia residents filed claims for unemployment in the week ending June 6. That was down 16.9% from the preceding week, and numbers have been dropping slowly since mid-April, but the total number of first-time claims now exceeds 237,000, with over 101,000 of those in Fairfax. 

Meanwhile, continuing claims, or a measure of workers who are still unemployed, rose last week across the region to 117,018. That does mean, however, that about 113,000 first-time claimants have returned to work, representing just over 49% of all claimants since the pandemic began.

Unemployment claims by locality for Northern Virginia

SOURCE: Virginia Employment Commission report for week ending June 6, 2020.

LOCALITY Week ending June 6 Total Since 3/15 Continuing Claims
Fairfax County 2,745 101,671 49,347
Prince William 1,414 47,847 24,151
Loudoun 910 34,383 17,464
Alexandria 454 13,955 6,751
Arlington 417 13,487 6,395
Stafford 343 11,531 5,571
Fauquier 98 4,805 2347
Manassas 144 4,579 2,506
Culpeper 82 3,862 1832
Falls Church 34 1058 508
Fairfax City 32 219 104
Manassas Park 0 48 42
TOTALS 6,673 237,445 117,018

Statewide, 29,131 first-time claims for benefits were filed last week, down 7.2% from the prior week, but bringing the total since mid-March to 822,300.  By comparison, only 2,706 claims were filed during the week ending March 14.   

Continuing claims statewide fell for a third straight week since hitting a peak during the week ended May 16.  They stood at 396,056, down about 2,300 from the week before. 

Nationwide, in the week ending June 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.54 million, down about 355,000 from the previous week's revised level.  More than 44 million people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic — about 29 percent of the workforce. The total number of people receiving benefits edged down slightly last week to 20.9 million, from a revised 21.3 million the week previously.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.