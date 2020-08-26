Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to the Gulf region along with other FEMA teams. Hurricane Laura was set to make landfall along the Gulf between Louisiana and Texas overnight Wednesday.
Va. Task Force 1 is a self-contained team consisting of technical search-and-rescue specialists, structural engineers, physicians, paramedics, search canines, and communications and planning specialists from all over Northern Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.