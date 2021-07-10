Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County's international urban search and rescue team, has deployed a dog and handler to the Surfside condo collapse in Florida.
Handler Elizabeth, canine Xant and Va. Task Force 1 engineers "are alongside all who continue working tirelessly at Champlain Towers South," the team said in a Saturday Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with them and all those affected by this tragedy."
The death toll from the June 24 catastrophic collapse of the condo building was raised to 86 on Saturday, with 43 people still missing, the Associated Press reported.
Va. Task Force 1 is a self-contained team consisting of technical search-and-rescue specialists, structural engineers, physicians, paramedics, search canines, and communications and planning specialists from all over Northern Virginia.
