Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Idalia.
In partnership with FEMA, an 80-person team from Fairfax was scheduled to head for Florida on Monday evening.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday ahead of Idalia, warning of a “major impact” to the state and noting the potential for Idalia to become a Category 3 hurricane, the Associated Press reported.
After moving across Florida, Idalia is forecast to blow through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Va. Task Force 1 is a self-contained team consisting of technical search-and-rescue specialists, structural engineers, physicians, paramedics, search canines, and communications and planning specialists from all over Northern Virginia.
You can follow the team's travels on their Twitter page.
