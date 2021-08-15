Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Haiti in the aftermath of Saturday's magnitude 7.2 earthquake.
In partnership with FEMA, a 65-person task force from Fairfax and four search canines prepared to leave Sunday morning with 26 tons of specialized rescue and medical equipment, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
Members of @VATF1 loading supplies, preparing to head to the airport in approximately an hour. #FCFRD @USAIDSavesLives pic.twitter.com/6LVztfGeyh— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) August 15, 2021
Va. Task Force 1 is a self-contained team consisting of technical search-and-rescue specialists, structural engineers, physicians, paramedics, search canines, and communications and planning specialists from all over Northern Virginia.
The death toll from the Haiti quake climbed to 724 Sunday morning, with at least 2,800 injured, according to the Associated Press.
The powerful earthquake and aftershocks almost razed some towns and triggered landslides that hampered rescue efforts, the AP reported.
