An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system will sound today at 10 a.m.
The system is installed along the banks of the Occoquan River between the Town of Occoquan and Belmont Bay. People living and commuting in the area will hear a loud siren at that time.
Fairfax Water is responsible for the test which is expected to be an annual exercise to test functionality.
In the unlikely event of a structural failure at the dam, a loud siren will sound, and residents and visitors will be expected to vacate to higher elevations to avoid rapidly approaching water. A map on the related website marks “impact zones” which primarily effect the historic district of Occoquan. Those on the water at the time of the siren are encouraged to get on land as quickly as possible. The map and instructions can be found at www.occoquandamsiren.com.
The Occoquan Dam, known as “the High Dam” was built in the early 1950s to create the Occoquan Reservoir that now holds approximately 8.3 billion gallons of water. The dam is inspected and maintained on a routine basis. The structural integrity of the Occoquan Dam is very sound.
The siren project is a collaboration between Fairfax Water, the Town of Occoquan, Fairfax County, and Prince William County and was first installed during fall 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.