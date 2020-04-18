A woman is in custody following the stabbing death of her brother early Friday morning in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of Furman Lane shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a man who had been stabbed. There they found 32-year-old Charles Alvarez, of the Alexandria area, suffering from trauma to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
During the investigation, detectives determined his sister, Sarah Esmeralda Viera, 23, of the Alexandria area, was responsible for the stabbing, Fairfax County police said in a news release. She was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder. She is being held without bond.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the stabbing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this event to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
