A Fairfax County jury on Monday sentenced a woman to 78 years in prison for the shooting and killing of her two daughters at their McLean home in 2018.
Veronica Youngblood was convicted of two counts of first degree murder, and two counts of felony firearm use on Wednesday.
Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Randy Bellows had the final say in handing down Youngblood’s sentence.
In the trial, Youngblood’s public defenders said she was not guilty by reason of insanity. They said Youngblood was hearing voices that had told her to kill her daughters, 15-year-old Sharon Castro and 5-year-old Brooklynn.
The defense said her actions were the result of years of Youngblood enduring physical and sexual abuse. The jury rejected the defense’s argument Wednesday.
Youngblood had never denied killing her daughters. During the trial, jurors were shown a videotaped interview with investigators, hours after the killings, when she acknowledged she was guilty and said she deserved the death penalty.
Jurors also heard the 911 call from Youngblood’s older daughter, begging for help after telling the dispatcher her mother had shot her.
Prosecutors portrayed Youngblood as a selfish, calculating woman who was angry at her ex-husband for his plans to move to Missouri with Brooklynn. Prosecutors said Youngblood bought a handgun nine days before the shootings, for the specific purpose of killing her daughters and herself, and gave the children sleeping pill gummies so they would be defenseless when she shot them.
