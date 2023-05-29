With the pandemic behind us, there’s no shortage of events this summer across Northern Virginia. From celebrations of food, cars, trains and beer to fireworks, fairs and festivals, you’ll find plenty to do in our annual event guide.
JUNE
June 3
AutoWorks Festival
Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
“Celebrating the Art of the Automobile,” AutoWorks allows car enthusiasts to vote for their favorites in nine categories, including antique, classic and muscle cars. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, see insidenovatix.com
June 3-4
Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show
Downtown Occoquan
Occoquan’s RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s five-decade craft show tradition Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, and features a new event this year: The 'Whatever Floats Your Boat' parade. See occoquanva.gov for information.
June 3
29th Annual Manassas Railway Fest
Downtown Manassas
A family celebration of Manassas’ rich railway history, attracting over 30,000 people each year, returns June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Model railroad displays, Virginia Railway Express excursions and plenty of fun for kids will be on hand. See historicmanassas.org for more information. Get tickets for train excursions to Clifton and back at insidenovatix.com/events/manassas-railway-festival-6-3-2023
June 3-July 22
Polo in the Park
Morven Park International Equestrian Center, Leesburg
Polo in the Park brings fast-paced arena polo action to Loudoun on Saturday nights from June 3 through July 22. Each night of the season will include two arena polo matches, with the first starting at 7 p.m. and the second at about 8:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to picnic and enjoy their beverage of choice on the terraced viewing area next to the arena. Tickets available at insidenovatix.com.
June 4
14th Annual Taste of Del Ray
Mount Vernon Recreation Center, Alexandria
For the first time since the pandemic, Taste of Del Ray returns to its full in-person format with area restaurants offering tastings from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center fields at 2701 Commonwealth Ave. A VIP reception will be held at noon. For details and tickets, see eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-taste-of-del-ray-tickets-628509688397
June 9-10
Summerfest at Mount Vernon
More than 30 craft beers from Virginia breweries will be available to sample at the evening Summerfest, including two Mount Vernon beers that pay homage to George Washington’s love of porter. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. each night. See mountvernon.org for tickets and details.
Through June 10
‘Painted Musings’ exhibit
ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas
“Painted Musings” features a series of paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad, who lives in Manassas Park. The gallery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A live painting demonstration is scheduled for June 2 at 6 p.m. See virginiaartfactory.org for more information.
June 10
Manassas Arts + Music Festival
Haven Arts VA, 9108 Church St.
The inaugural Manassas Arts + Music Festival takes place from noon to 10 p.m. and will include performances by local and major recording artists, a fashion show featuring the brands of local and regional designers, a comedy show, dance performances, small business vendors and more. A portion of all proceeds will help fund a summer youth art, music, and videography program. See historicmanassas.org for details.
June 17
Leesburg Juneteenth Celebration
Ida Lee Drive, Leesburg
The "Burg" Family Reunion Club presents Juneteenth Celebration 2023 on Saturday, June 17, at Ida Lee Park. 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $15 pre-sale and $20 at the gate. Children 11 years and younger are admitted for free. See thebfrc.com/juneteenth-celebration for details and tickets.
June 24
Third Annual Manassas Bee Festival
Liberia House and Grounds, 8601 Portner Ave.
Celebrate pollinators from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
June 30-July 1
Fireworks and Tomb Tours at Mount Vernon
Start your Independence Day celebration with a bang with fireworks and live music at Mount Vernon from 6-9:30 p.m. Visit Washington’s Tomb at night, one of the few times the area is open in the evening. See mountvernon.org for more information.
JULY
July 1
Manassas Park Independence Day Celebration
Signal Hill Park
Manassas Park hosts its Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1, this year, with an evening of food trucks, outdoor activities, fellowship and fireworks at dark. The city will serve veterans and their families a complimentary meal from 5-7 p.m. Free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from VRE and City Hall start at 6 p.m. See www.manassasparkva.gov for more information.
July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks on the National Mall
The National Park Service once again hosts a 35-minute fireworks display with D.C.’s national monuments as the backdrop. Fireworks start at dark, usually shortly after 9 p.m. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th for details and tips on getting there.
July 4
Celebrate America
Old Town Manassas
One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia. Festivities run from 3-10 p.m. throughout downtown Manassas, topped off by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. See historicmanassas.org for details.
July 12-15
Fauquier County Fair, Warrenton
The Fauquier County Fair returns with farming exhibits, live music, rodeo nights and more at the fairgrounds, 6209 Old Auburn Road in Warrenton. See fauquierfair.com for details.
July 14 through July 23
Rooftop Productions' 'Arsenic and Old Lace'
ARTfactory, Manassas
Rooftop Productions presents the classic dark comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace" on select dates through July 23 at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com.
July 15
Vettes for Vets car show
Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, Haymarket
The Vettes for Vets Car Show benefits the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run at 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket. The show begins with car registration at 8 a.m. at the retreat and continues through 2 p.m. See willingwarriors.org/corvette-show for details.
July 25-29
Loudoun County Fair
Loudoun County Fairgrounds, 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg
Livestock, rodeos, alligator shows, live music and much more will be on tap at the Loudoun County Fair. All proceeds are invested in maintaining the fairgrounds for use by Loudoun’s 4-H & community groups. See loudouncountyfair.com for tickets and details.
AUGUST
Aug. 3-6
Fairfax 4-H Fair and Carnival
Frying Pan Farm Park, Herndon
Rides, games, food and more will be on hand for the annual 4-H Fair and Carnival at Frying Pan Farm Park, 2709 West Ox Road, Herndon. Visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park/4-h-fair for more information.
Aug. 11-19
Prince William County Fair
Manassas
The Prince William County Fair comes to the Prince William Fairgrounds in Manassas for its 73rd run with the usual favorites, including the midway and daily shows, events and concerts. See pwcfair.com for updates.
Aug. 12
National Book Festival
Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.
This annual literary event brings together best-selling authors and thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings and other activities. See loc.gov/events/2023-national-book-festival for more information.
Through Sept. 1
Friday night fireworks at FredNats ballpark
42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home games on Friday nights through Sept. 1. For more information, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.
Sept. 23
Voctave
Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas
Welcome a cappella sensation Voctave at Merchant Hall at 10960 George Mason Circle for a delightful harmonizing of musical arrangements from some of your favorite hit Broadway musicals, Disney films, and jazz standards. The 8 p.m. show is appropriate for all ages. See hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/voctave for details and tickets.
Sept. 23-24
Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show
Downtown Occoquan
Occoquan's fall arts and crafts show returns for two days with more than 200 artisans, makers and creators filling the streets. There will be live music in the beer and wine garden at River Mill Park and Imagination Alley for the kids. See occoquanva.gov/fall-arts-and-crafts-show for details.
