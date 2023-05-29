With the pandemic behind us, there’s no shortage of events this summer across Northern Virginia. From celebrations of food, cars, trains and beer to fireworks, fairs and festivals, you’ll find plenty to do in our annual event guide. 

JUNE

June 3 

AutoWorks Festival

Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

“Celebrating the Art of the Automobile,” AutoWorks allows car enthusiasts to vote for their favorites in nine categories, including antique, classic and muscle cars. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, see insidenovatix.com

June 3-4

Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show  

Downtown Occoquan

Copy of Page 20 Occoquan boat.jpg

Paddleboarders begin a 5K and 10K race as part of Occoquan's 2022 RiverFest and Crafts Show. The events were new in 2022. New for this year's event, the town is hosting a Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade featuring decorated rafts, canoes, kayaks and other watercrafts.

Occoquan’s RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s five-decade craft show tradition Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, and features a new event this year: The 'Whatever Floats Your Boat' parade. See occoquanva.gov for information.

June 3

29th Annual Manassas Railway Fest

Downtown Manassas

A family celebration of Manassas’ rich railway history, attracting over 30,000 people each year, returns June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Model railroad displays, Virginia Railway Express excursions and plenty of fun for kids will be on hand. See historicmanassas.org for more information. Get tickets for train excursions to Clifton and back at insidenovatix.com/events/manassas-railway-festival-6-3-2023

June 3-July 22

Polo in the Park

Morven Park International Equestrian Center, Leesburg

Polo in the Park

Spectators can set in a terraced viewing area and enjoy food and drink while watching polo matches on Saturday evenings at Morven Park this summer. 

Polo in the Park brings fast-paced arena polo action to Loudoun on Saturday nights from June 3 through July 22. Each night of the season will include two arena polo matches, with the first starting at 7 p.m. and the second at about 8:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to picnic and enjoy their beverage of choice on the terraced viewing area next to the arena. Tickets available at insidenovatix.com.

June 4

14th Annual Taste of Del Ray

Mount Vernon Recreation Center, Alexandria

For the first time since the pandemic, Taste of Del Ray returns to its full in-person format with area restaurants offering tastings from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center fields at 2701 Commonwealth Ave. A VIP reception will be held at noon. For details and tickets, see eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-taste-of-del-ray-tickets-628509688397

June 9-10

Summerfest at Mount Vernon

More than 30 craft beers from Virginia breweries will be available to sample at the evening Summerfest, including two Mount Vernon beers that pay homage to George Washington’s love of porter. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. each night. See mountvernon.org for tickets and details.

Through June 10

‘Painted Musings’ exhibit

ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas

“Painted Musings” features a series of paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad, who lives in Manassas Park. The gallery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A live painting demonstration is scheduled for June 2 at 6 p.m. See virginiaartfactory.org for more information.

June 10

Manassas Arts + Music Festival

Haven Arts VA, 9108 Church St.

The inaugural Manassas Arts + Music Festival takes place from noon to 10 p.m. and will include performances by local and major recording artists, a fashion show featuring the brands of local and regional designers, a comedy show, dance performances, small business vendors and more. A portion of all proceeds will help fund a summer youth art, music, and videography program. See historicmanassas.org for details.

June 17

Leesburg Juneteenth Celebration

Ida Lee Drive, Leesburg

The "Burg" Family Reunion Club presents Juneteenth Celebration 2023 on Saturday, June 17, at Ida Lee Park. 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $15 pre-sale and $20 at the gate. Children 11 years and younger are admitted for free. See thebfrc.com/juneteenth-celebration for details and tickets.

June 24

Third Annual Manassas Bee Festival 

Liberia House and Grounds, 8601 Portner Ave.

Bee Festival 064.jpg

George Ellis of Manassas holds up a frame of bees drying out honey, glistening in the combs, during the second annual Manassas Bee Festival at Liberia House and Grounds June 25, 2022.

Celebrate pollinators from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.

June 30-July 1

Fireworks and Tomb Tours at Mount Vernon

Start your Independence Day celebration with a bang with fireworks and live music at Mount Vernon from 6-9:30 p.m. Visit Washington’s Tomb at night, one of the few times the area is open in the evening. See mountvernon.org for more information.

JULY

July 1 

Manassas Park Independence Day Celebration

Signal Hill Park

Manassas Park hosts its Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1, this year, with an evening of food trucks, outdoor activities, fellowship and fireworks at dark. The city will serve veterans and their families a complimentary meal from 5-7 p.m. Free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from VRE and City Hall start at 6 p.m. See www.manassasparkva.gov for more information.

July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks on the National Mall

The National Park Service once again hosts a 35-minute fireworks display with D.C.’s national monuments as the backdrop. Fireworks start at dark, usually shortly after 9 p.m. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th for details and tips on getting there. 

July 4

Celebrate America 

Old Town Manassas

One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia. Festivities run from 3-10 p.m. throughout downtown Manassas, topped off by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. See historicmanassas.org for details.

July 12-15

Fauquier County Fair, Warrenton

The Fauquier County Fair returns with farming exhibits, live music, rodeo nights and more at the fairgrounds, 6209 Old Auburn Road in Warrenton. See fauquierfair.com for details.

July 14 through July 23

Rooftop Productions' 'Arsenic and Old Lace' 

ARTfactory, Manassas

Rooftop Productions presents the classic dark comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace" on select dates through July 23 at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com.

July 15

Vettes for Vets car show

Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, Haymarket

The Vettes for Vets Car Show benefits the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run at 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket. The show begins with car registration at 8 a.m. at the retreat and continues through 2 p.m. See willingwarriors.org/corvette-show for details.

July 25-29

Loudoun County Fair

Loudoun County Fairgrounds, 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg

Livestock, rodeos, alligator shows, live music and much more will be on tap at the Loudoun County Fair. All proceeds are invested in maintaining the fairgrounds for use by Loudoun’s 4-H & community groups. See loudouncountyfair.com for tickets and details.

AUGUST

Aug. 3-6

Fairfax 4-H Fair and Carnival 

Frying Pan Farm Park, Herndon

Rides, games, food and more will be on hand for the annual 4-H Fair and Carnival at Frying Pan Farm Park, 2709 West Ox Road, Herndon. Visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park/4-h-fair for more information.

Aug. 11-19

Prince William County Fair 

Manassas

Copy of IMG_3067.jpg

Prince William County Fair

The Prince William County Fair comes to the Prince William Fairgrounds in Manassas for its 73rd run with the usual favorites, including the midway and daily shows, events and concerts. See pwcfair.com for updates.

Aug. 12 

National Book Festival

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

This annual literary event brings together best-selling authors and thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings and other activities. See loc.gov/events/2023-national-book-festival for more information.

Through Sept. 1

Friday night fireworks at FredNats ballpark

42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home games on Friday nights through Sept. 1. For more information, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.

Sept. 23

Voctave

Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas

Welcome a cappella sensation Voctave at Merchant Hall at 10960 George Mason Circle for a delightful harmonizing of musical arrangements from some of your favorite hit Broadway musicals, Disney films, and jazz standards. The 8 p.m. show is appropriate for all ages. See hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/voctave for details and tickets.

Sept. 23-24

Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show

Downtown Occoquan

RiverFest 081.jpg

Conservation Alley, new to the Occoquan spring RiverFest and Crafts Show, presented visitors with eco- and conservation-friendly organizations and vendors. The riverside village highlighted the importance of conservation awareness.

Occoquan's fall arts and crafts show returns for two days with more than 200 artisans, makers and creators filling the streets. There will be live music in the beer and wine garden at River Mill Park and Imagination Alley for the kids. See occoquanva.gov/fall-arts-and-crafts-show for details.

