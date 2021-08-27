Faith leaders concerned about conditions at Dulles Expo for Afghan refugees; attempts to provide supplies rejected

Local faith and community leaders are concerned about conditions at the Dulles Expo Center, where refugees from Afghanistan are being temporarily housed, and say that the federal government has refused aid or supplies from outside non-profit groups.
Hundreds of refugees with Special Immigrant Visas arrived at Dulles International Airport last weekend and within days were transported from Northern Virginia Community College's Annandale campus to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, where they are being screened and processed by the Department of State before they are resettled.
Local mosques, including Dar Alnoor in Prince William County, along with many Northern Virginia nonprofits, were working to help provide immediate needs, such as clothes and shoes, and other kinds of support, including translators and help with paperwork.
But over the weekend, the federal government starting severely limiting access to the refugees for Dar Alnoor and other charities, said the chair of the board of the Muslim Association of Virginia, Yaqub Zargarpur.
“All volunteers were completely cut off,” he said. “No one could visit [the refugees]. No one could take any supplies. Or [the government] said they'll provide everything for them. And that was a little disappointing and a little shocking. “
Zargarpur said the reason he was told government officials were preventing charity organizations from interacting with the refugees is because the groups do not have the proper security clearance.
The federal government has reached out to Dar Alnoor and other Muslim organizations in Northern Virginia to request translators, Zargarpur said. But inside the Dar Alnoor Community Center on Hoadly Road in Prince William County are mountains of food, clothing, hygiene products, backpacks and other goods that were originally meant to be distributed to these refugees. Instead, the center has been giving these donations to the American Red Cross and other local charities.
This is frustrating, Zargarpur said, because when he visited the Dulles Expo Center on Sunday, many people were still in the same clothes they arrived in, there was a shortage of feminine hygiene products and other necessities were absent or lacking.
“So, from where they came from, to where they are, if you look at it that way – yes, they are OK,” said Zargarpur. “But if you look at them with our American standards, no, they are not.”
A spokesperson for the State Department said the Dulles Expo Center was meant to be a short-term transit (less than 12 hours) location where refugees are processed before they are transported to their next location.
Local health systems are providing additional support for services unavailable at the Expo Center, the spokesperson noted, and the facility is equipped with private rest areas and hygiene facilities, and basic medical care and meals are being provided.
While refugees are being processed, Zargarpur said that thousands of volunteers are signing up across Virginia to help resettle them – which will include helping them find housing, driving them to appointments, and assisting them with finances and paperwork, among other things.
“About three nights ago, we had a volunteer meeting – 300 of them showed up in person, about 150 or more by then signed up, and they were on Zoom,” Zargarpur said. “So, we had 450 people willing to do whatever and the list is growing. That's just central Prince William County. That's just Dar Alnoor.”
Zargarpur said he understands the federal government is doing its best to help refugees coming into the country, but he noted it is also important to facilitate partnerships with local non-profit and faith-based organizations that are knowledgeable about where these refugees come from and their background, language and culture.
“We're there to help them,” Zargarpur said. “And then make sure that there is a smooth transition... into our society. We want to make sure that they do not become a burden. We want to make sure they have a job, they have an income and they integrate the right way.”
