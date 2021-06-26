The Town of Occoquan is bringing back its popular Fall Arts and Crafts Show on Sept. 25 and 26.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing and gathering restrictions, the town canceled both of its 2020 arts and crafts shows. This year’s spring event was replaced with an Artisan Market series on single weekends in May and June, entirely held in River Mill Park. A scaled-down version of Occoquan’s traditional Arts and Crafts show, the markets hosted some long-time favorite vendors along with many new artisans.
Originally, the Artisan Market series included a third event in July; however, that event has been rescheduled to occur during the Town’s HolidayFest on Dec. 4 and 5.
“Thank you to our patrons, artisans, businesses, and volunteers for making the Artisan Market weekends a wonderful success,” said Julie Little, events director for the town.
The town will host several events this summer, including monthly concerts featuring local bands and Trivia Nights in River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street. In addition, Discover Occoquan Week will be Aug. 13-22 and will include concerts, ghost tours, interactive classes and free demonstrations by town businesses, a beer garden, scavenger hunt and kayak tours.
