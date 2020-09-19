The summer of social distancing has given way to fall, with its changing leaves and thriving pumpkin patches.
Like everything else in 2020, we’ve lost some of the events we enjoy this time of year, but there is still more than enough to keep you busy.
Many events have changed to provide more safety for guests and staff, including the region’s first drive-through haunted trail at the Workhouse Arts Center, along with pared-down fall festivals at Temple Hall and other farm sites.
Workhouse Arts Center Haunt 2020
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
703-584-2900
Select dates, Oct. 2-31
Nightmare Alley Drive-Thru Terror. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns and scary dolls are among 13 different scary scenes. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
https://www.workhousearts.org/nightmare-alley/
Temple Hall Farm Pumpkin Patch
15855 Limestone School Road, Leesburg
703-779-9372
Oct. 1-31
Entry fee per person includes a pumpkin. Playground, jumping pillows and slides.
https://www.novaparks.com/parks/temple-hall-farm-regional-park/
Cox Farms Fall Festival
15621 Braddock Road, Centreville
703-830-4121
Sept. 25 to Nov. 2
Self-driven “hayride” and drive-through market.
https://coxfarms.com/fall-festival/
Belvedere Plantation Fall Harvest Festival
1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg
540-373-4478
Through Nov. 8
Sunflower Spectacular (Sept. 19-27). Maize Maze, pumpkin patch and more than 30 other attractions.
Mount Vernon Fall Events
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon
Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour Oct. 9-11, Fall Harvest Festival Oct. 24-25, and Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon Oct. 31.
Fredericksburg Fall Home and Craft Festival
Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg
Oct. 17-18
Home improvement vendors along with crafters with handmade creations available for sale.
http://www.fredericksburgfallhomeandcraftfestival.com/
Great Country Farms
18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont
540-554-2073
Dates and hours TBD
Freshly pressed cider and apple picking through September. Challenge the What’s a Henway Corn Maze.
Summers Farm
5620 Butterfly Lane, Frederick, Md.
301-620-9316
Sept. 19 to Nov. 8
Special events all season. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, fireworks and more than 45 activities.
