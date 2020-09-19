scary halloween pumpkin

The summer of social distancing has given way to fall, with its changing leaves and thriving pumpkin patches. 

Like everything else in 2020, we’ve lost some of the events we enjoy this time of year, but there is still more than enough to keep you busy.

Many events have changed to provide more safety for guests and staff, including the region’s first drive-through haunted trail at the Workhouse Arts Center, along with pared-down fall festivals at Temple Hall and other farm sites.

Workhouse Arts Center Haunt 2020

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

703-584-2900

Select dates, Oct. 2-31

Nightmare Alley Drive-Thru Terror. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns and scary dolls are among 13 different scary scenes. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

https://www.workhousearts.org/nightmare-alley/

Temple Hall Farm Pumpkin Patch

15855 Limestone School Road, Leesburg

703-779-9372 

Oct. 1-31

Entry fee per person includes a pumpkin. Playground, jumping pillows and slides.

https://www.novaparks.com/parks/temple-hall-farm-regional-park/

Cox Farms Fall Festival 

15621 Braddock Road, Centreville

703-830-4121 

Sept. 25 to Nov. 2

Self-driven “hayride” and drive-through market.

https://coxfarms.com/fall-festival/

Belvedere Plantation Fall Harvest Festival 

1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg

540-373-4478 

Through Nov. 8

Sunflower Spectacular (Sept. 19-27). Maize Maze, pumpkin patch and more than 30 other attractions.

www.belvedereplantation.com

Mount Vernon Fall Events

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour Oct. 9-11, Fall Harvest Festival Oct. 24-25, and Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon Oct. 31.

www.mountvernon.org

Fredericksburg Fall Home and Craft Festival

Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Oct. 17-18

Home improvement vendors along with crafters with handmade creations available for sale.

http://www.fredericksburgfallhomeandcraftfestival.com/

Great Country Farms 

18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont

540-554-2073 

Dates and hours TBD

Freshly pressed cider and apple picking through September. Challenge the What’s a Henway Corn Maze.

www.greatcountryfarms.com

Summers Farm 

5620 Butterfly Lane, Frederick, Md. 

301-620-9316 

Sept. 19 to Nov. 8

Special events all season. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, fireworks and more than 45 activities.

www.summersfarm.com

