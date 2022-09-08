Skip to main content
Fall for Fun: 10 top events coming up around Northern Virginia

Workhouse Haunt 27.jpg

A large skeleton watches over visitors at The Workhouse Haunt in Lorton, Oct. 9, 2021.

 Paul Lara

Sure, it might still be summery outside now, but fall is on the way. Here’s a look at 10 festivals and fairs – in no particular order – to help you celebrate autumn around Northern Virginia.

Mount Vernon’s Colonial Market and Fair

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon

Sept. 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Experience an 18th-century marketplace with live music, food and more than 40 juried artisans demonstrating their trades and selling their creations, including hand-blown glass, metalwork and reproduction 18th-century goods.

mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit/calendar/events/colonial-market-fair/

Tank Farm Open House

Americans in Wartime Experience, 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville

Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual Americans in Wartime Experience “Tank Farm” open house in Nokesville returns with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display.

Tank Farm Open House 037.jpg

A crew drives an M24 Chaffee tank past the audience at the annual Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville in 2021.

americansinwartime.org

Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show

Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A popular town event for more than 50 years, the fall craft show this year features more than 200 artisans, a beer and wine garden, an Imagination Alley for the kids and a 32-foot wall mural on which festival-goers can paint. Admission is free, but there is a small fee for a shuttle ride to town.

www.occoquanva.gov/town-festivals/

Manassas Latino Festival

Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas

Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate the cultural heritage and contributions of the Latin American community with live music, dance performances, diverse foods and more.

visitmanassas.org

Cox Farms Fall Festival and ‘Fields of Fear’

15621 Braddock Road, Centreville

Sept. 18 to Nov. 8

The farm’s fall festival is back with slides, hayrides, music, farm demonstrations, swings and food. And the farm’s popular “Fields of Fear” runs every Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5 from 7:30-11 p.m.

coxfarms.com/fall-festival/ and fieldsoffear.coxfarms.com

Warrenton Fall Festival

Main Street, downtown Warrenton

Sept. 24, noon to 8:30 p.m.

The annual event features a car and motorcycle show, cornhole tournament, circus acts, face painters, bounce houses, food trucks and a performance by Sawyer Brown at 7:30 p.m.

warrenton-mo.org/news/what_s_new/warrenton_fall_festival_sept__24__2022

Great Country Farms Corn Maze and Apple Harvest

18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont

Through Sept. 30

Freshly pressed cider and apple picking through September, along with the “Stories from the Stars” corn maze.

www.greatcountryfarms.com

Manassas Fall Jubilee

Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 100 craft and community booths will fill the streets of Old Town Manassas for the 39th annual Fall Jubilee, along with entertainment and games for the kids. The event is free.

visitmanassas.org

Copy of Page 27 Lifestyles Manassas Jubilee.jpg

Visitors await main stage performers at the Manassas Fall Jubilee in 2018.

Workhouse Haunt 2022

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

Select dates, Oct. 1-Nov. 5

Workhouse Haunt, Nightmare Harvest: This year’s haunt immerses guests through a highly themed walk-through experience, as creepy characters deliver contactless scares in multiple scenes. Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

workhousearts.org/calendar/haunt-2022

Haymarket Day 2022

Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m.

A hometown street festival including a parade, music, food, games and entertainment for the family.  

townofhaymarket.org

