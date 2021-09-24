Copy of Page 27 Lifestyles Cox Farms.jpg

Tractor rides are part of the fun at Cox Farms in Centreville’s fall festival starting Sept. 25.

Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted trails are making a return this season. Here’s a look at a number of events across the region, but keep in mind dates, hours, restrictions and admission may vary due to pandemic safety measures. Be sure to check before you go.

State Fair of Virginia

Meadow Event Center, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell

Sept. 24-Oct. 3

The annual state fair is back this year just off Interstate 95 in Caroline County with 10 days of farming displays, competitions, music, food, rides and more.

statefairofva.org

Tank Farm Open House

Americans in Wartime Experience, 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville

Sept. 25-26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual Americans in Wartime Experience “Tank Farm” open house in Nokesville returns with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display.

americansinwartime.org

Cox Farms Fall Festival and Fields of Fear

15621 Braddock Road, Centreville

Sept. 25 to Nov. 7

The farm’s fall festival is back with slides, hayrides, music, farm demonstrations, swings and a food festival.

coxfarms.com/fall-festival/

Fields of Fear runs Sept. 24-Nov. 7 from 7:30-11 p.m.

fieldsoffear.coxfarms.com

Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show

Copy of Page 27 Lifestyles Occoquan.jpg

Robyn Becker, owner of Yarn Cloud, explains the looming and weaving process to a visitor at the 50th Annual Occoquan Arts & Crafts Show in 2019.

Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. 26, noon to 5 p.m.

The town’s popular fall event returns after a year off due to COVID-19. A new beer garden will be part of the attractions this year. Admission is free, but the shuttle ride to town costs $5.

www.occoquanva.gov/town-festivals/

Manassas World Heritage Festival

Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas

Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ethnic food, traditional arts and crafts, folk dance performances and more.

visitmanassas.org

Great Country Farms

18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont

Through Sept. 30

Freshly pressed cider and apple picking through September, along with the “Challenge the What’s a Henway” Corn Maze.

www.greatcountryfarms.com

Temple Hall Farm Pumpkin Patch

15855 Limestone School Road, Leesburg

Oct. 1-31

Entry fee per person includes a pumpkin. Playground, jumping pillows and slides.

www.novaparks.com/parks/temple-hall-farm-regional-park/

Manassas Fall Jubilee

Copy of Page 27 Lifestyles Manassas Jubilee.jpg

Visitors await main stage performers at the Manassas Fall Jubilee in 2018.

Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 100 craft and community booths will fill the streets of Old Town Manassas for the 38th annual Fall Jubilee, along with entertainment and games for the kids. The event is free.

visitmanassas.org

Workhouse Haunt 2021

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

Select dates, Oct. 3-31

Workhouse Haunt: The Collection winds through the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods, with plenty of terrifying characters and sights along the way. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

https://www.workhousearts.org/workhouse-events/2021-workhouse-haunt-the-collection-2/

Mount Vernon Fall Events

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour, Oct. 8-10; Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 23-24; Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon Oct. 31.

www.mountvernon.org

Haymarket Day 2021

Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A hometown street festival including a parade, music, food, games and entertainment for the family. This year’s event includes a beer garden.

townofhaymarket.org

Stafford County Agricultural Fair

9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Stafford

Oct. 14-17

Drag race, demolition derby, animals, truck pull and more.

staffordfair.com

Fall Home & Craft Festival

Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center

2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 17, 11 to 4 p.m.

fredericksburgexpocenter.com

610 Cruisers’ Halloween Bash for Charity

Outside Staples, 295 Worth Ave., Stafford

Oct. 23, 3 to 8 p.m.

Car show and trunk or treat. $20/car or $10/car with non-perishable food or unwrapped toy donation

Braehead Farm’s Fall Festival Weekends

1130 Tyler St., Fredericksburg

Weekends in October, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkins, animals and more.

braeheadfarm.com

Harvest Festival Fly-In

Shannon Airport, Fredericksburg

Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airplane candy drop, food, games, trick-or treating and more.

vahsonline.com

Halloween 5K & Monster Mile

Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center, 1600 Mine Road, Stafford

Oct. 30, 8 to 11 a.m.

5K, 1-mile kids’ run, virtual 5K and virtual monster mile.

runsignup.com

Kings Dominion Halloween Haunt

16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell

Select nights through Oct. 31

Not for children, the theme park transforms into a haunting experience with rides, mazes and spooky characters.

kingsdominion.com

Belvedere Plantation Fall Harvest Festival and Corn Maze

1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg

Through Nov. 7

The festival includes a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, wagon rides, a pumpkin slide, a fun barn and more.

www.belvedereplantation.com

DMV Black Restaurant Week

Various locations in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland

Nov. 7-14

The fourth annual event offers discounts and specialty dishes at participating restaurants.

dmvbrw.com

