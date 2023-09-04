Fall Fun: Fairs, festivals and frights around Northern Virginia

Summer soon comes to an end, but the fall festival scene is heating up. Here are some fall events happening across Northern Virginia.
Arlington Civitan Open Air Market
Sept. 2, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
4001 15th St. North, Arlington
Over 100 vendors will be selling a variety of goods ranging from books, clothes, furniture, garden tools, household goods, jewelry, shoes, toys, records, and so much more. The event is spread out over five levels of a 20,000-square-foot parking garage. Proceeds benefit the causes of the Arlington Civitans.
More information: arlington-fleamarket.com/
Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull
Dulles International Airport, Dulles
Sept. 9, gates open at 10:30 a.m.
The popular annual event benefiting the Virginia Special Olympics pits teams to see who can pull an 82-ton FedEx Boeing 757 or a United Airlines 737 12 feet by rope in the shortest time. The free event also features aircraft displays, children’s activities, music, food and airfield tours aboard the famed Dulles mobile lounges.
More information: specialolympicsva.org/plane-pull
Burke Centre Festival
Sept. 9 & 10, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
6060 Burke Centre Parkway, Burke
The Burke Centre Festival features a well-established arts and crafts show known throughout the region, face painting, midway-style games, emergency vehicle displays, festival foods, civic booths, interactive activities, giveaways, roving characters, balloon tying, live performances and more. Free admission; beer and wine garden opens at noon both days.
More information: burkecentreweb.com
Manassas and Prince William
Out of the Darkness Walk
Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Harris Pavilion
9201 Center St., Manassas
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope and support for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
More information: supporting.afsp.org
Capital One Center’s Perchfest
Sept. 15-17
1803 Capital One Drive, Tysons
The biannual festival returns to The Perch at Capital One’s headquarters complex in Tysons with a mini-golf competition, local music, craft beer from Starr Hill Biergarten, fitness classes and community vendors. The inaugural Perch Putt Open, a charity golf tournament, will kick off the weekend on Sept. 15 with emcee Tommy McFly.
More information: capitalonecenter.com/events/capital-one-center-presents-perchfest-2
47th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet
Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Manasseh Masonic Lodge #182
9810 Cockrell Road, Manassas
The annual Manassas car show and flea market features collector vehicles, a Model T assembly/disassembly demonstration, food, door prizes and a raffle. The free event is organized by the Bull Run Region Antique Automobile Club of America.
More information: bullrun.aaca.com
Stepfamily Blended with Love Conference
Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Northern Virginia Community College, Woodbridge
This conference will provide a platform to discuss and bring clarity and resolution to some of the serious challenges that blended families have, while providing tools to educate and bring unity and effective communication through the power of love to the blended family.
Tickets: Insidenovatix.com
Fall Festival at Claude Moore Park
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Claude Moore Park
21544 Old Vestal’s Gap Road, Sterling
Spend a beautiful fall day outdoors. Enjoy music and pumpkin painting. Shop from handmade crafts for sale by local artists. View the work of entrants to the Friends of Claude Moore Park’s 14th Annual Photo Expo.
Mount Vernon’s Colonial Market and Fair
Sept. 16 & 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
Mount Vernon
Experience an 18th-century marketplace with live music, food and more than 40 juried artisans demonstrating their trades and selling their creations, including hand-blown glass, metalwork and reproduction 18th-century goods.
More information: mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit/calendar/events/colonial-market-fair/
Cox Farms Fall Festival and ‘Fields of Fear’
Sept. 16 to Nov. 6
15621 Braddock Road, Centreville
The farm’s fall festival is back with slides, hayrides, music, farm demonstrations, swings and food. And the farm’s popular “Fields of Fear” runs every Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 22 to Nov. 4 from 7:30-11 p.m.
More information: coxfarms.com/fall-festival/ and fieldsoffear.coxfarms.com
Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show
Sept. 23 & 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Town of Occoquan
A popular town event for more than 50 years, the fall craft show this year features more than 250 artisans, a beer and wine garden and an Imagination Alley for the kids. Admission is free, but there is a small fee for a shuttle ride to town.
More information: www.occoquanva.gov/town-festivals/
Old Town Warrenton Fall Festival
Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main Street, Downtown Warrenton
Main Street in Old Town Warrenton transforms with arts, music, crafters, strolling entertainment and festival food during the 44th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 23. The free festival draws 25,000 to 30,000 people each year.
More information: www.fauquierchamber.org/old-town-warrenton-fall-festival
Via Colori Stafford
Sept. 23 & 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stafford Regional Airport
This family-friendly event features artists creating chalk paintings on well-spaced squares. Attendees can walk around and watch them in action. Free event with a number of community organizations and sponsor tables to visit, plus activities for children and food for sale.
More information: vcstafford.com
Manassas Latino Festival
Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Harris Pavilion
9201 Center St., Manassas
Celebrate the cultural heritage and contributions of the Latin American community with live music, dance performances, diverse foods and more.
More information: manassaslatinofestival.com
Great Country Farms Corn Maze and Apple Harvest
Sept. 1 through Sept. 30
34345 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont
Freshly pressed cider and apple picking through September, along with the “Stories from the Stars” corn maze.
More information: www.greatcountryfarms.com
Leesburg Airshow 2023
Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Leesburg Executive Airport
1001 Sycolin Road, Leesburg
The Leesburg Airshow takes to the skies again with a free, fun event for the whole family on the ground and in the air. Antique aircraft, kids’ activities, festival food and more. Remote control plane demos start at 11:30 a.m. and the headline aerial performances begin at 1 p.m.
Virginia Spirits Expo
Sept. 30, Noon-5 p.m.
Old Town Square
North Street, Fairfax
Sample Virginia's best spirits and custom cocktails while enjoying live music, great food and more. This event will be the largest single day collection of Virginia distilleries has ever assembled in Northern Virginia. Visit with, learn about and sample from dozens of distilleries; all-access sampling included in the ticket price.
‘Pets 4 Life’ 1K & 5K Walk/Run
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Prince William Forest Park
18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle
The Humane Society of Northern Virginia and Beagle, Rescue, Education and Welfare team up for a race that winds through Prince William Forest Park. Walkers and runners can enjoy strolling through the woods with their pets, setting a personal best with the run, or taking time to decompress from everyday life while helping to raise funds to provide for the needs of pets.
More information: humanesocietynv.org/events
Stafford County Fair
Oct. 5-8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg
Rides, vendors, kids events and more at a new location this year.
More information: staffordfair.com
Workhouse Haunt 2023
Weekends, Oct. 6-Oct. 28 plus Halloween night
Workhouse Arts Center
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
The popular haunted trail at the old Lorton prison marks its 10th year this season, running weekends from Oct. 6-28. Tickets are already on sale. In addition to the trail, there will be food trucks, soft drinks, beer, wine and themed-specialty drinks available for purchase. Tickets are $30 per person.
TIckets: InsideNoVaTix.com
More information: workhousearts.org/calendar/haunt-2022
‘Finding Nemo Jr.’
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Grace E. Metz Middle School
9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
The ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre presents Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Tickets: InsideNoVaTix.com
‘The Eagle Stirs Her Nest’
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
A.J. Ferlazzo Building
15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge
“The Eagle Stirs Her Nest” is a musical drama about a family man, Milo, whose desire for riches and prosperity jeopardizes his family unity. Milo gets what he wants, but at a cost, he did not foresee. GEM Theater Productions engages local actors, musicians, singers, sound technicians, and other stage crew members working under the direction of award-winning director Dr. Kelsey E. Collie.
Tickets: InsideNoVaTix.com
Manassas Fall Jubilee
Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Town Manassas
More than 100 craft and community booths will fill the streets of Old Town Manassas for the 40th annual Fall Jubilee, along with entertainment and games for the kids. The event is free.
More information: visitmanassas.org
Clifton Day
Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m.
Town of Clifton
Now in its 55th year, the streets of Clifton are filled with antique dealers, unique craftsmen, children’s entertainment vendors, rare collectibles dealers and more for the daylong street festival.
More information: CliftonDay.com
Morven Park International Fall Horse Trials
Oct. 13-15
Morven Park International Equestrian Center, Leesburg
The event features three different equestrian disciplines: dressage, show jumping and cross-country. Each discipline demonstrates the horse and rider’s grace, bravery and athleticism. Tailgate spots are available for Saturday, Oct. 14, in the center of the cross-country course, awarding spectators prime viewing on course against the backdrop of the Westmoreland Davis Mansion. In addition, VIP Hospitality tent tickets are available for the entire weekend.
TIckets: insidenovatix.com/organizations/morven-park
Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour
Oct. 13 & 14, 7 p.m.
ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St.
Join us for a ghost tour through downtown Historic Manassas. Take a guided tour from your ghost host through shops and public areas and meet some spooky characters on the way.
Tickets: InsideNoVaTix.com
Leesburg Car Show
Oct. 14, Noon to 4 p.m.
Downtown Leesburg
Car buffs – here’s the event for you. The 35th Annual Leesburg Car Show presented by the Academies of Loudoun is a family event in historic downtown Leesburg. Come out and see classic cars of all kinds of makes and models.
Haymarket Day 2023
Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown Haymarket
A hometown street festival including a parade, music, food, games and entertainment for the family.
More information: townofhaymarket.org
