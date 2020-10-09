Fall fun! Our assortment of things to do and places to go (safely) this season

Though many annual fall festivals and activities have already been canceled and the status of some events is still not known, Piedmont Lifestyle was able to confirm details about all the fun places listed below. Enjoy!

Food & Drink

Mt. Defiance Cider Barn and Distillery

Cider Barn (495 E. Washington, St., Middleburg)

Savor spirits and cider tasting flights in a beautiful rustic setting on a hillside. Several varieties of fermented hard cider (alcoholic) are handcrafted in small batches.

Distillery (207 W. Washington St., Middleburg)

Enjoy cider tastings while watching the distillery process.

Orlean Market & Pub (6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall)

A convenience store, a casual sandwich eatery, and a nighttime burger venue all wrapped up into one. This unique establishment attracts diverse customers who foxhunt, farm, ride motorcycles, and walk the trails. Live music on Fridays and Saturdays with a variety of favorite local bands — come out and see “Big Steve” Hagedorn, the Steel Blue Band, Daron Tapscott, and more.

Maple Tree Farm (8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton)

Hotdogs, chips, drinks, and s’mores are essentially the appetizers. The real main course is the way these comfort foods are served — by a cozy campfire on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. A haunted trail is also planned!

Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery (5535 Blue Valley Way, Delaplane)

Live music on Saturday nights; tastings on weekends by reservation only. Grassy, hilly area for children to play outside.

Drive-By Attractions

Cox Farms (5621 Braddock Rd., Centreville)

Enjoy the Self-Driven Hayride attraction from the safety of your own car. Tickets are required. Apple cider donuts and kettle corn available for purchase.

Hiking (Day Trips)

Warrenton Branch Greenway (4th St., Warrenton)

Flat paved surface that runs for 1.5 miles is perfect for joggers, is ADA-accessible, and serves as the focal point of the Piedmont Railroaders.

Sky Meadows State Park (11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane)

This 1,860-acre park features 22 miles of hiking trails, 9 miles of bike trails, and 10.5 miles of bridle trails for those who want to take their horses on pleasant walks!

Riverside Preserve

8150 Leeds Manor Rd, Marshall (on Route 688 near Warrenton)

Riverside Preserve is the county's first river access to the Rappahannock, offering canoe and kayak drop off access, as well as fishing opportunities. The quiet 196-acre park also has hiking trails and picnicking spots to enjoy.

Water Activities

Ramrod Bowfishing (Potomac River) (703-209-9989)

It’s always a good time to go “dance knockin’” with owner Captain Travis Stauch, the most enthusiastic, passionate bowfishing guide in all of Virginia. His videos capture the drama and intensity of fishing for snakeheads and other predatory fish. Launches from Occoquan Harbour Marina in Woodbridge.

Front Royal Outdoors (8567 Stonewall Jackson Hwy., Front Royal)

The Shenandoah River awaits with adventurous thrills for the whole family: kayaking, rafts, and canoeing, paddleboards.

Bed and Breakfasts

Mountain Home (3471 Remount Road, Front Royal)

Close to the Appalachian Trail and the Shenandoah National Park, this historic property has a whopping seven buildings, five which are being restored. The Main House and Cabin bunkhouse offer hiker-friendly amenities in a country setting.

Lydia Mountain Lodge and Log Cabins (426 Mountain Laurel Pass, Stanardsville)

Plentiful cabins offer secluded retreats for guests. Many tours offered including: wine tastings, Luray Caverns, and Monticello. Getaways featuring romance, comfort, birthday, yoga, and fun for kids means there’s something for everybody.

Indoor Fun

Gold Mining Camp Museum (14421 Gold Dust Parkway, Goldvein)

The only museum in Virginia dedicated to the history of gold mining! Open Monday through Friday by appointment to small groups of people (maximum of 8). Planning to offer a trunk-or-treat program.

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run (16015 John Marshall Highway, Broad Run)

Features a 6-acre landscaped beer garden. Patrons can enjoy beer, wine, handmade cider, and casual dining. Outdoor playground for kids, indoor space for axe-throwing for patrons 16 and older.

Travels-To-You Activities

Laser Tag 2 U (located in Bristow, 703-297-7289)

Family-run business provides 90-minute laser tag parties to small groups (less than 10 players). Game coaches travel to you; they bring laser tag equipment and expertise for families to have fun!

My Pet Alpaca (located in Vienna, 301-366-9965)

This unique alpaca-visit business came about after the owners saw how children were affected by being required to stay indoors from the pandemic. Request visits from two alpacas and a goat.

Picnic Areas

Rady Park (725 Fauquier Rd, Warrenton)

Picnic shelter, commemorative gardens, and greenway paths set the pace for lovely meals outdoors

Upperville Park (8579 John S. Mosby Hwy., Upperville)

Picnic tables, a playground, and historical interpretation signs are available year-round.

This article originally appeared in the Warrenton, Haymarket and Gainesville Lifestyle magazines published by InsideNoVa. Read the magazines online and learn more about them here.