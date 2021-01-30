U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of injuries suffered in a clash with rioters in D.C. on Jan. 6, will lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday before burial at Arlington National Cemetery.
“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement announcing the plans.
Sicknick, 42, of Springfield, died the day after the Capitol riots after "physically engaging with protestors," U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. After the clash, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed.
While it's still unclear exactly how Sicknick died, the U.S. Attorney's Office has launched a federal homicide investigation into his death.
Sicknick joined the United States Capitol Police in July of 2008 and on his most recent assignment he served with the First Responders Unit. He was a military veteran who served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Sicknick lived in Springfield with his longtime girlfriend and dachshunds Sparky and Pebbles, according to his obituary.
Lawmakers said a ceremonial arrival will take place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the East Front of the Capitol with a viewing shortly after and continuing through the night.
Following a tribute from lawmakers on Wednesday morning, there will be a departure ceremony at noon to Arlington National Cemetery.