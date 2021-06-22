Police say a tennis teacher at George Mason High School in Falls Church is facing three felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
The investigation began June 16, after it was learned that Rafael “Rally” Diokno, of Falls Church, was having unlawful sexual contact with a student, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Diokno was a seasonal contract employee with the Falls Church City Public Schools. Detectives determined the unlawful conduct began in May of this year and the acts occurred at different locations within the confines of Fairfax County, the release said.
On Monday, detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Diokno, and he is currently being held at the County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information about this investigation or may have had inappropriate contact with Diokno to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Victim specialists have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
