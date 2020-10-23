A Falls Church man who was prohibited from contacting his father by a recent protective order is now charged with his murder.
Fairfax County police were called to the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court for a domestic dispute about 1 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find Christopher Bellini, 59, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. Bellini was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alexander Bellini, 28, of Chantilly, was found inside the home and taken into custody, police said in a news release.
Detectives determined Alexander was prohibited from contacting his father due to a recent protective order, the release said.
Alexander was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder and violation of a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon, the release said. He is being held without bond. No one else inside the home was harmed.
A knife believed to have been used by Alexander was recovered from the scene.
This is the 10th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
Is the victim a lawyer and also an adjunct proffesor at Georgetown? I think so.
