Fairfax County police detectives last week arrested a Falls Church man on sexual battery charges involving children at an in-home day care center.
Santiago Alvarado Garcia, 50, of Falls Church was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, police said in a news release.
Detectives were contacted on Thursday, March 26, after a child from Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare disclosed that they had been inappropriately touched by Garcia, the release said.
The day care has operated at 2988 Monticello Drive since 2017 and was formerly located at 7503 Parkwood Court in 2016.
Garcia is employed by a general contractor and has lived in the homes as his primary residence while the daycare has been in operation, police said. Detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Garcia.
Victim specialists have been assigned to ensure that the identified victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
It’s a shame this all too common. He needs if he s a illegal immigrant be deported immediately!
