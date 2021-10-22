A 33-year-old Falls Church man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday on Lomond South Drive and Spotsylvania Street in the Manassas area.
The 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Lomond South Drive just before 1:45 a.m. at a "high rate of speed," when the driver lost control and crossed over the centerline, striking two unoccupied parked vehicles, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The Challenger struck a 2014 Toyota Sienna before striking a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder. The force of the collision caused the Pathfinder to then strike and knock down a utility pole. The Challenger then hit the downed utility pole before coming to rest within the utility wires, Carr said.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
He was identified as Miguel Angel Campos II, 33, of Falls Church, Carr said.
The investigation continues.
