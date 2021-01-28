An 81-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in the 7200 block of Lee Highway in the Falls Church area.
Officers were called for a person lying in the roadway about 9 p.m. and arrived to find Raymunda Garcia-Hernandez, of Falls Church, in the westbound lanes. Rescue personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Detectives have preliminarily determined that Garcia-Hernandez was crossing Lee Highway, outside of a crosswalk, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The striking vehicle did not stop and has not been located. The investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE .
The case is the first pedestrian fatality in the county in 2021.
