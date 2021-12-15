A 68-year-old Falls Church woman died Monday evening after being struck by a car on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax County earlier in the day.
Nguyet Ly was walking east in the westbound travel lane of Leesburg Pike at Magnolia Drive in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County around 11 a.m. when she was hit, police said in a news release.
There is no sidewalk on that portion of the roadway where Ly was walking and she was walking near the shoulder. The driver of the 2018 Subaru Impreza was making a right turn out of a business in the 5900 block of Leesburg Pike and struck Ly in the roadway.
She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later Monday evening. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
The investigation continues.
This is the 13th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County to date in 2021. Year to date in 2020 there were 14 pedestrian fatalities.
