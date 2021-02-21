Fairfax County police say a woman died Sunday evening after being struck by a car in driveway in the Falls Church area.
Police say the incident happened before 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive.
Preliminarily, a man was backing in a driveway and hit a woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were on the scene investigating Sunday night.
