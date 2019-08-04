A 60-year-old Falls Church woman crossing the street with a child Saturday afternoon died after being struck by stolen pickup truck, Fairfax County police said.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Shreve Road and Hickory Street in the McLean district.
Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza, of 60, Falls Church, was walking with a child northbound on a pedestrian pathway adjacent to Shreve Road.
They entered a crosswalk that connected the pathway to a sidewalk when they were hit by a stolen 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck, police said in a news release.
Detectives believe the driver, David Alan Francis, 46, of South Riding, lost control of the truck causing it to exit the roadway and hit Bernstein-Zabza and the juvenile.
Bernstein-Zabza was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The child was treated for minor injuries.
Police said Francis ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later. He was not injured. Both speed and drugs appear to be factors.
Francis was charged with one count of felony hit and run, and taken to the Fairfax County jail, where he is being held. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
Additional charges are anticipated.
"Detectives believe Francis may have been involved in additional criminal events yesterday in both Fairfax County and adjoining jurisdictions," the news release said.
