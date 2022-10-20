Fire has destroyed the iconic Frisco Futuro House, a UFO-shaped roadside attraction on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for decades.
The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and left the small, prefabricated spaceship gutted. There were no reported injuries, the Virginian-Pilot reported.
The Hatteras Island UFO was one of only about 60 Futuro homes left in the world. The saucers were designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in the late 1960s as portable ski chalets. Only about 100 of the lightweight, fiberglass-reinforced polyester plastic structures were manufactured.
The cause of Wednesday night's fire is under investigation.
