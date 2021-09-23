A weekend of literal heavy metal awaits you Saturday and Sunday in Nokesville.
Families are invited to the Americans in Wartime Experience for a unique opportunity to climb on, and ride, a wide assortment of tanks at the nonprofit’s Tank Farm Open house, said Dennis Brant, CEO of the fledgling museum planned for Dale City.
The annual affair was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but is now back. Brant urged people to come out “take a tank ride, climb on top of vehicles and experience history.”
Brant said the goal of the weekend is to educate and teach civics and support the men and women in uniform, as well the considerable veteran population in the region. The event also serves as a fund-raiser for the museum, which is planned to be built near Dale Boulevard and Interstate 95.
“The open house is an opportunity to educate attendees on the military equipment, branches of service and to have fun doing it. We have Shermans, super Shermans, and I can proudly say all the tanks are operational, including a World War I tank from 1917,” he said.
“Take a tank ride, climb on top of vehicles, and experience history,” Brant added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.