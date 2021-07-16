A woman suffered severe injuries and an 11-year-old boy bite wounds when a family dog attacked early Thursday morning, police say.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Central Park Drive about 5:45 a.m. for a report of the family's dog "actively attacking members inside the home," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
When officers arrived, one victim, identified as an 11-year-old boy, was being treated by rescue workers for a bite wound to his leg. Medics said there was a possible second victim inside.
"As officers approached the front door, they announced themselves in an attempt to locate any other victims who may have been inside," Perok said. "After announcing themselves, the dog appeared at the top of a staircase and began charging towards officers."
Two officers fired, striking and killing the dog.
During a check of the home, officers found a second victim, identified as a 28-year-old woman, on an upper level lying on the floor with multiple severe bite wounds to her arms and legs, Perok said.
Both the woman and boy were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Animal Control responded and took possession of the dog, which Perok described as a "bully breed."
There seems so much more to this story.
