A family dog died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Old Chesterbrook Road in McLean.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at 10:44 a.m. and arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home to find smoke showing from all sides of the house.
Crews quickly located a fire in the basement which had extended to other floors of the home. The fire was rapidly contained and extinguished, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release.
A family dog was located in the basement but unfortunately did not survive. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who called 9-1-1 and then flagged down a Fairfax County police officer. Smoke alarms were present, but unknown if they activated.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered but declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $100,000.
