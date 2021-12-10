There were no winners on Friday.
Cierra Dickerson was sentenced to the Youthful Offender Program on an involuntary manslaughter charge for killing Deborah Lynn Talbot in a crash on May 1, 2020.
While the sentence brought an end to the case, for those present in Prince William Circuit Court, Friday was about loss.
And it all came back to a few moments on an afternoon in May. Those few moments changed everything for the Talbots and Dickersons.
The Talbots lost their wife and mother. The future of the young Dickerson and the life of her family were drastically altered.
“Two good families were brought together by suffering,” Judge Tracy Hudson said in handing down his sentence.
Dickerson, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in July, received a 12-year suspended sentence with credit for time served.
She was sentenced to up to four years in Virginia’s Youthful Offender Program. The program, run by the Department of Corrections, keeps her incarcerated but provides rehabilitation and a yearly opportunity for parole. If the now 21-year-old remains in the program for four years, she will be released on four years of supervised parole.
Dickerson was driving a 2007 Lexus IS 250 on eastbound Cardinal Drive in the Montclair area around 2:20 p.m. on May 1, 2020. According to court documents, she was racing with an unknown Dodge sports car. Witnesses said Dickerson ran off the right side of the road, hit the sidewalk, struck a utility pole and then hit Talbot.
The road had been the scene of three fatal crashes over a year. Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, who attended the hearing, said it was a terrible situation. Dickerson told the court she wants a traffic light installed in the area and Angry has been pushing for increased traffic enforcement in the area, primarily through speed cameras.
“Everything we can do as a county to ensure that doesn’t happen again we need to be doing,” he said.
Talbot’s husband, Kevin, testified Friday that he had started out on a walk with Deborah and their dog that day, but had to cut his time short because of a work commitment. Deborah continued on the walk.
“I always protected her,” he said. “That day, I felt like I didn’t.”
Deborah was taken to a hospital before eventually succumbing to her injuries on May 3, 2020. Kevin Talbot said the two were a few months shy of their 30th wedding anniversary.
Kevin Talbot and his two children testified that the tragedy has had a devastating impact on their family. They’ve suffered immense financial stress. His daughter had to start planning a wedding without her mother present. His son had recently moved into his first apartment.
Lauren Talbot said her mom was her “best friend,” “our everything,” “our rock” and “our world.”
“She helped everybody,” Lauren Talbot said. “She did everything for everyone and she was our life.”
Lauren Talbot said everyone has to work overtime to make ends meet and her mother’s death has created a “complete financial strain.”
“It’s a constant daily reminder of losing your best friend,” she said.
Lauren Talbot mostly kept her composure on the stand before returning to the gallery and breaking down.
Her brother, Justin, went up next. He kept his composure, but said he was suffering deeply from his mother’s loss. He has trouble sleeping and will wake up sweating throughout the night.
“I don’t really have any words,” he said. “I feel lost sometimes. It’s hard.”
On the other side of the courtroom was a different type of hurt for a few dozen family and friends who showed up to support Dickerson.
Of them, only one testified. It was her father, Westley Dickerson Jr.
He apologized deeply to the Talbot family. He said in the time between the crash and her indictment, his daughter would stay in bed crying, wishing she had been taken instead of Deborah Talbot.
“It’s hard for a father to hear that,” he said.
Cierra Dickerson was emotional throughout the hearing. Given the chance, she read a letter she had written for the Talbot family.
“Words cannot even begin to express how truly sorry I am,” she said. “I still feel like I don’t deserve to be here because I survived. … I’ve wished I could change places with her since May 1, 2020.”
After her sentence, Dickerson was ushered back to jail with a short wave from her family and friends. The Talbots exited the courtroom and, although the hearing is over, there is still a long road to healing.
