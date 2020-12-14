A Chesterfield man's service dog is missing after running away from a crash on Interstate 95 near Occoquan late Sunday.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes between the Prince William Parkway and Occoquan exits. Andrew Breidenbach said Kilo didn't appear to be hurt, but was very scared and bolted along the shoulder of the interstate. Breidenbach tried but couldn't catch Kilo, who he's had for four years.
Kilo is a service dog for PTSD and was wearing his service dog vest at the time.
Breidenbach lives in Chesterfield near Richmond, but has immediate family in Woodbridge.
If you see Kilo or can help in a search, call or text Breidenbach at 808-292-0435. Kilo is microchipped.
