A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Lorton.
State police say the wreck happened at 10:29 a.m. Sunday when the motorcycle collided with a pickup near the 162 mile marker. Southbound traffic was backed up about five miles as of 12:30 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Transportation planned to reverse the 95 and 395 Express Lanes to southbound but will now leave them northbound. The southbound main lines are expected to reopen shortly.
