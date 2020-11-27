One man was killed and at least five others injured in a Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 1 at Pohick Road in Lorton.
Fairfax County police say the crash, reported around 2 p.m. involved three vehicles. One man died at the scene, and five were taken to area hospitals with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
U.S. 1 southbound is closed at Belvoir Road for crash clean up and investigation.
