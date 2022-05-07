The state Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the area of U.S. 50 near Route 713 (Atoka Road) following a fatal crash on U.S. 50. The roadway is closed in both directions, and there's no word on when it will reopen, according to a tweet from the department.
This is an InsideNoVa news alert. Check back to InsideNoVa.com for updates.
