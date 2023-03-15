A father and son were killed Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.
Deputies were called to the area of White Oak and Belle Plains roads just after 7 p.m. for the wreck involving a 2005 Dodge Ram and a 1979 Ford Mustang, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The 19-year-old passenger of the Mustang, Raymond Morgan III, of Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 42-year-old Raymond Morgan Jr., of Stafford, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died of his injuries, the release said.
"The preliminary investigation, along with crash scene evidence, indicated that the Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed on Belle Plains Road, and unfortunately lost control," the release said.
The Mustang swerved into oncoming traffic on White Oak Road, resulting in the crash. Neither the driver or the passenger of the Mustang were wearing a seat belt. The driver and sole occupant of the Ram was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(3) comments
It is possible to have sympathy even when somebody does something stupid. Perhaps you have no sympathy for every person who ever died of an overdose? Or maybe you have no sympathy for all the pedestrians who cross Highway 1 or Sudley Road between crosswalks and get struck and killed by a car? Do you have sympathy for women who get in a car with somebody they just met at a bar and get raped? People do stupid stuff all the time. You may have even done something stupid a time or two yourself. When somebody dies because of something stupid they did you can still be sympathetic. They are dead and their family is grieving even if they were stupid. I do agree that it is fortunate somebody in the oncoming lane was not killed.
Sad, but honestly? No sympathy here. Adult driving at a high rate of speed with his son in the car & not wearing seatbelts? Morons. They're lucky that the poor soul they crashed into didn't die as well.
Shocker. Men know not to ever expect sympathy from women so don't feel too proud of yourself. Not wearing seatbelts is dumb but this tragic.
