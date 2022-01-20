A man says his daughter was sexually assaulted at a Prince William County School, but that the student who allegedly attacked her was only given a one-day suspension.
At Wednesday night’s Prince William County School Board meeting, Jeffrey Darr told the board and Superintendent LaTanya McDade that his daughter was groped above the waist by a fellow student and said he was looking for answers about the division’s procedure for sexual assault cases.
“I want to know the school’s definition of sexual assault, because my daughter was told … that if it’s above the clothes, it’s not sexual assault. That’s the way the county does the kids here? That’s messed up,” Darr told the school board during public comment, pointing to his daughter in the school board meeting room. “That’s my daughter, and no one wants to do nothing about it. Suspend the boy for one day for improper touching, and I don’t think that’s right. … Somebody needs to look into the matter and do something.”
A schools spokesperson said the administration learned of the incident on the day it was alleged to have occurred and notified law enforcement. The division, she said, takes any act of sexual assault seriously and does not tolerate such acts.
“The PWCS Title IX office has taken action to investigate the allegations and to offer supportive measures consistent with legal requirements. That process is still ongoing. For student privacy reasons, we cannot share information about the alleged incident, the investigation, or any findings, discipline or other actions that may result. PWCS administrators are working with the family of the complainant to respond to their concerns,” Diana Gulotta, the division’s director of communications, said in a statement to InsideNoVa.
Becky Darr, the girl’s mother, took to the Our Schools PWCS Facebook group Thursday morning, posting about a state law about school principals reporting crimes to police and saying that people need to “open our eyes and stand up for the children.” Back in November, Darr had also posted in the group about sexual assault in schools. Neither Jeffrey nor Becky Darr immediately responded to interview requests from InsideNoVa.
“Parents, make sure that if your child is sexually assaulted in school, your principal turns the case over to Title 9 so it can be investigated,” she wrote in November.
Passed into law in 2020, House Bill 257 eliminated a requirement for school principals to report certain misdemeanor offenses to local law enforcement. The bill came under fire from Loudoun County parents after a 15-year old county student assaulted two girls in different schools after being transferred due to the first.
Reports of sexual misconduct at county schools are supposed to be filed with the division’s Title IX office, which is supposed to bring in outside investigators to the school to investigate reports. A parent can also make a report, which the Title IX office says it will investigate on the school division’s website.
A video of Darr speaking to the school board was posted Wednesday night while the meeting was still ongoing and tweeted out by Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson an hour later. Lawson, a Republican running in Virginia’s 10th congressional district, said she would help Darr “get answers” and accused the school board of sweeping the allegations.
Lawson’s office said that the message was posted from her campaign Twitter account and referred InsideNoVa to her campaign, who did not immediately respond to comment requests from InsideNoVa. Lawson’s supervisor’s office did not respond when asked whether she planned to use her position as a county supervisor to help get answers.
“The woke, Democrat-controlled board ignored this father and his family’s pleas for months and swept it all under the rug,” Lawson wrote on Twitter.
Shortly thereafter, Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega – who is running for Congress in Virginia’s 7th district – tweeted her support for the father and tagged new Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares saying “we have work to do.”
School Board Chair Babur Lateef said he could comment on any specific incident, but refuted that anything was “swept under the rug.”
“The school division has a process by which we handle all these complaints and we believe this complaint was handled through that process. … The accusation that anything was swept under the rug is incorrect.”
