Police have charged a Woodbridge man and his mother with felony child neglect after his toddler was found wandering outside the Kensington Place Apartments in Woodbridge on Friday in only a diaper.
Police were called to the 2200 block of York Drive at 11:55 a.m. after a 16-month-old boy was found outside unclothed, except the diaper, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. The high temperature in Woodbridge on Friday was 39 degrees.
A short time later, the toddler's grandmother found him with another resident in the apartment complex. The child was not injured, and Child Protective Services was notified.
While investigating, CPS determined the apartment was unkempt and not safe for the child to reside, Carr said. The child was subsequently turned over to a family acquaintance.
Following the investigation, the child’s father, identified as Bryan Gerhard Clearen Bradley, and his grandmother, Jennifer Cathleen Bradley, were both arrested and charged with felony child neglect, Carr said.
Jennifer Bradley, 39, was held without bond. Bryan Bradley, 19, was held on an $8,000 bond.
