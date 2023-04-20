Two years after Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant closed for good, the new tenants of the waterfront property near Dumfries say they anticipate a summer opening.
Fatty’s on the River at 1510 Cherry Hill Road will be the third in the local Fatty’s Taphouse Seafood and Grill chain, with other locations in North Stafford and Spotsylvania County.
Brendan Slick, general manager and executive chef at Fatty’s on the River, said the company plans to open the restaurant this summer, but no date has been set.
All Prince William County permits are in place, but the company is awaiting hookup to county water and sewer.
“The old owner operated off a well that had been deemed unusable for human consumption,” Slick said. “Once the county water is hooked up, it will be 45 days from that point to open.”
Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House closed in September 2021 after 28 years on the Potomac River outside Dumfries. The crab shack was a favorite in eastern Prince William County for decades, but the property owner for the Potomac Shores development did not renew the restaurant’s lease, leading to several months of litigation.
Biddle Real Estate Ventures, based in New York, took over as master developer of Potomac Shores on the Cherry Hill Peninsula in 2020 and made the decision not to renew with Tim’s Rivershore. At issue was the condition of the property, as well as accusations of unpaid rent.
“As complaints about the location escalated, we have sought ways in recent years to pursue improvements on-site,” Biddle executives said in a statement to InsideNoVa in 2021. “This year, with the goal of making improvements to the waterfront, Potomac Shores solicited proposals from multiple local restaurant operators, including Tim’s Rivershore.”
The legal wrangling was settled with Tim’s owner Tim Bauckman agreeing to close the popular gathering spot at the end of the 2021 summer season.
Fatty’s, which features seafood, local produce and self-serve beer taps, is planning a crabfest soon for the Potomac Shores community, Slick said.
