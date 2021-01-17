Authorities on Sunday arrested a Maryland man whose vehicle allegedly hit and killed a 2-year-old Saturday on Lee Highway just north of Opal, according to the Fauquier sheriff’s office.
Jose Santiago Mendoza 65, of Bladensburg, Md., charged with “hit-and-run resulting in death or injury,” remained in the Fauquier jail Sunday night, Sgt. Steve Lewis said.
Mendoza’s vehicle allegedly hit the child around 11 a.m. just south of the Fauquier Motel on the busy, four-lane highway at Della Street, Sgt. Lewis said.
Passersby stop to render aid.
“When deputies arrived on the scene, a motorist was attending to a juvenile victim in the middle of the roadway,” the sergeant said.
The child later died at Fauquier Hospital.
The sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services continue to investigate Sunday, Sgt. Lewis said.
“The Fauquier sheriff’s office respectfully asks anyone who has taken pictures or video of this incident to not share or post them to social media platforms,” he added. “If you feel that any pictures or video you obtain is valuable to the investigation please contact our non-emergency number at 540-347-3300.”
This story was originally published by FauquierNow.com, an InsideNoVa news partner.
