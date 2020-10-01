Warrenton-based Fauquier Bankshares Inc., parent company of The Fauquier Bank, will merge with Virginia National Bankshares Corp., the companies announced Thursday morning.
After the merger, The Fauquier Bank brand will be phased out, and the combined bank will operate under the Virginia National brand. The combined company will have about $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in total deposits, $1.3 billion in loans and more than $1.0 billion in assets under management based upon reported amounts as of June 30.
The companies said in a news release that the combined company will be able to serve larger clients in its core Virginia markets of Charlottesville, Warrenton, Winchester and the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, Frederick and Prince William. It will also accelerate current market expansions in Richmond and Northern Virginia.
The Fauquier Bank currently has 11 offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties. Virginia National Bankshares, based in Charlottesville, has four offices in central Virginia and one office in Winchester.
“It is a rare opportunity to have two well-respected community banks of equal size in attractive markets put their individual missions aside to join forces in order to improve the experience of clients and employees and accelerate the returns of their shareholders,” said Glenn W. Rust, president and chief executive officer of Virginia National. “I look forward to the leadership of The Fauquier Bank joining our team and bringing their expertise and experience to our organization.”
Marc J. Bogan, president and CEO of The Fauquier Bank said the two companies have had a longstanding mutual respect for each other. “The enhanced scale and complementary business lines resulting from this transaction provides the best opportunity for both banks to better serve our major constituencies: our clients, our employees, our shareholders and our communities."
The companies said the merger agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fauquier shareholders will receive 0.6750 shares of Virginia National common stock for each share of Fauquier common stock held. After the merger of Fauquier into Virginia National, Virginia National shareholders will own approximately 51.4% of the combined company, and Fauquier shareholders will own approximately 48.6%. The two companies' stocks are traded on the NASDAQ.
Fauquier will merge into Virginia National, and Virginia National will be the surviving holding company. The Fauquier Bank offices will be rebranded as VNB offices after systems are integrated. Virginia National’s headquarters will remain in Charlottesville.
After the merger, the boards of directors of Virginia National and VNB will include seven members from the current Virginia National and VNB boards and six members from the current Fauquier and The Fauquier Bank boards. Current Virginia National chairman, William D. Dittmar Jr., will continue to serve as chairman of the combined company and current Fauquier Chairman, John B. Adams Jr., will be appointed vice chairman.
At the effective time of the merger, Rust will continue to serve as president and CEO of Virginia National, while Bogan will be appointed president and CEO of VNB. Rust and Bogan will both serve on the boards of Virginia National and VNB.
The combination is expected to be completed in the first half of next year, subject to approval of both companies’ shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
