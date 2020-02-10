In an unprecedented move, Fauquier county government’s long-time deputy administrator last week was placed on administrative leave, FauquierNow reports.
Deputy County Administrator Catherine M. “Katie” Heritage’s suspension apparently took effect Friday.
Heritage, 57, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Her supervisor County Administrator Paul S. McCulla refused to discuss the abrupt action.
Out of the office Monday for personal reasons, Mr. McCulla said in a text: “I have no comment (on) any story you might be doing.”
But, the county administrator last Thursday began to notify by phone Fauquier’s board of supervisors of his decision to put Heritage on administrative leave.
- Read more at FauquierNow.com
