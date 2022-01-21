After a night of passionate pleas from parents, Fauquier’s school board voted, 4-1, Thursday to make face masks optional for students and staff, with Duke Bland of the Marshall District casting the only “no” vote.

The decision comes after Gov. Glen Youngkin (R) signed an executive order last Saturday announcing that students will no longer be required to wear a mask in school as of Jan. 24. Following the order, Fauquier sent an e-letter to staff and parents Monday saying the school system would follow its current COVID-19 policies, including masking, until the board made a final decision. On Thursday evening, the board invoked the governor’s executive order, voting to make masking optional, as well as discontinue contact tracing.

Students who test positive for COVID will still be required to remain home for five days and wear masks in school five days after they return. In accordance with the Department of Transportation's federal mask mandates, students and staff still must wear face masks while riding buses to and from school.

Although the vote was about masking, members spent little time talking about any underlying psychological or physical problems associated with masking that parents brought up during the meeting. Instead, school board members largely focused on the issue of keeping “healthy students” who have not tested positive for COVID in school.

Scott District board member Vincent Gallo said the school system should not force students who have not tested positive for COVID home to quarantine for a week or more at a time.

“We want all of our children in school five days a week and can’t do that when we have to send kids home,” Gallo said.

He also expressed concern that forcing students to mask and quarantining those who have not tested positive for COVID may be doing more harm than good. Gallo suggested parents should have the final say whether to quarantine if their children get exposed to the virus but test negative for COVID.

Bland pushed back, however, arguing that the school district should wait a few more weeks before deciding to stop quarantining and masking. Otherwise, he said, the staff shortage Fauquier already faces might get worse because of increased COVID cases.

“If I don’t have staff to run the schools there’s no sense in having the students in the schools,” Bland said. “All I’m saying is we need to pump the brakes a little bit . . . . We’ll find ourselves in a worse condition than we have been in since this thing started.”

The dozens of parents who showed up to speak at the meeting, however, did not share Bland’s sentiment. Virtually all who spoke argued the mask mandate harmed their children psychologically and, in some cases physically.

Scott District resident Natalie Erdossy said during the meeting that her daughter, a Fauquier High student, received a medical exemption when she came back to school last spring because she developed a respiratory illness caused by bacteria from wearing a mask for long periods. But even with the condition, Erdossy said her daughter was shamed and told to put a mask on anyway by her teachers. Edrossy said the experience has caused her child psychological distress.

“Nearly every day, my child comes home now discouraged, depressed and frankly angry that they see adults able to take mask breaks when they are yelled at for doing so,” Erdossy said. “More of their academic time now is being spent being policed . . . .”

Katey Ralls, a resident of Cedar District, said her son, also an FHS student, has missed 67 days of school this year because of quarantining and as a result is failing many of his classes.

“Our kids are losing their education,” Ralls said.

And in a split vote, the Rappahannock County School Board on Thursday at a special meeting opted to make masking optional in accordance with Youngkin's order, which does away with a statewide mask mandate in schools as the incredibly infectious omicron variant spreads.

The measure was passed 3-2 with Rachel Bynum, of Piedmont District, and Larry Grove, of Stonewall-Hawthorne District, voting in opposition.

While the School Board still strongly recommends that parents choose to mask their children, beginning on Monday, Jan. 24, those who wish to send their kids to school without masks must submit it in writing. Parents will be sent a waiver in the coming days outlining information about masking and quarantine guidelines that they must sign and submit to the schools before sending their children without masks next week.