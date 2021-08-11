Fauquier’s school board chairwoman got boisterous standing ovation Monday night after delivering a lengthy statement defending the system’s policy that makes face masks optional.
Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) cited medical journal reports and news stories throughout her prepared statement that ran about 12 minutes.
Dozens of parents, wearing blue T-shirts reading “MASK CHOICE #FCPS1KIDSFREEDOM,” attended the meeting at Taylor Middle School.
County public schools will open the fall term Wednesday with 11,036 students enrolled for in-person classes and 47 opting for virtual instruction. Students will be in classrooms five days a week for the first time since mid-March 2020, when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Ralph Northam recommend face masks in schools.
“Many of you have reminded us that our duty is to protect health and safety of our students and staff,” Ms. Grove said. “I agree completely. However, I think some of you may disagree with me on what ‘safety’ means.
“I don’t believe it means just safe from the COVID-19 virus. I believe it encompasses a much broader definition. It is well documented that there are downsides to mask wearing — especially for young children.
“Young children need to see facial expressions; they need to see the teacher forming words; they need to see smiles.”
Ms. Grove said she could find no study that definitively proves mask wearing prevents the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, county schools have adopted extensive measures to mitigate spread of the virus, including needlepoint bipolar ionization systems to clean the air, she noted.
After requiring masks throughout the 2020-21 academic year, Fauquier schools made masks optional on July 1, when the governor’s emergency order expired.
But, with the number new COVID-19 cases rising in Fauquier — as well as across the state and nation — school board member Duke Bland (Marshall) said Monday night that the system should again require masks.
“Several weeks ago I asked, given the most recent CDC and VDH recommendations to establish a mask mandate, why board members were pushing back on these recommendations,” Mr. Bland said in his prepared statement. “The answer was because Fauquier County is not in that high risk category therefore a mask mandate is not needed at this time.”
But, he noted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday added Fauquier to its category of “high risk” for spread of the virus.
With the county’s new cases averaging 18 new cases a day and an uptick in hospitalizations, Mr. Bland said the situation has returned to that experienced in February.
“I want our students and staff to benefit from a five-day-a-week, 180-day, in-school learning experience,” he said. “And while mandating the use of masks may not be the 100-percent cure-all, it certainly is a step in the right direction to managing our outcomes.”
Ms. Grove concluded her remarks: “You have begged us to follow the science. I guess it all depends on what science you choose to follow.”
The system’s policy allows Superintendent David Jeck — in consultation with the school board — to mandate masks for students, staff and visitors if:
• If the rate of new cases reaches 1 percent in a week at a school, department or across the system.
• If the number of absences because of illness or quarantines reaches 10 percent in a school or a department.
